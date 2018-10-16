×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Carrick denies Manchester United stars are 'not trying'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
114   //    16 Oct 2018, 15:59 IST
anthony martial - cropped
Anthony Martial (R) celebrates Manchester United's win over Newcastle United

Michael Carrick has rubbished suggestions Manchester United players are not trying hard enough to improve the team's form.

A run of four games without a win in all competitions was ended in dramatic fashion on October 6, when United fought back from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

That victory followed some significant criticism of Jose Mourinho's men, including from former stars Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, both of whom accused the United players of not giving their all.

But Carrick, who became an assistant coach to Mourinho before the start of the season, insists that is not the case.

"As a player at United the expectation is there, the scrutiny is there and nowadays every little move you make people jump on it and judge it," he told Sky Sports' In The Pink podcast. "The lads are human beings who make mistakes. It's too easy to throw out a player is not trying. It's definitely not the case."

Carrick went on to explain his role under Mourinho, which involves assisting with training and matchday planning, and praised the former Chelsea boss for his guidance during the opening months of his coaching career.

"I support the manager, basically," he said. "I get in about 8.15am to help plan the session for that day and plan ahead for the next game. Whatever the manager needs, I'm there to support him. Obviously, I offer suggestions when it's right but support is the biggest one, as well as learning.

"He's been fantastic with me. The situation I'm in at the moment, my first job after being a player so there's a huge element of learning and trying to soak up as much as I can to improve myself. But at the same time, I'm there to do a job and there's a responsibility there. He's been great with me. He's given me plenty of things to do and at the same time he's trying to help me develop. I couldn't have asked any more of him."

United resume Premier League duties against Chelsea on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Fred in, Carrick retires, are United's midfield woes over?
RELATED STORY
4 things Jose Mourinho needs to do to bring Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Carrick in no rush to take managerial role
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
7 Former Manchester United stars who are still playing
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us