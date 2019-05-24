×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chiellini would 'hate' to see former Juventus boss Conte at Inter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    24 May 2019, 17:44 IST
Antonio Conte and Giorgio Chiellini croppedi
Antonio Conte and Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini still holds Antonio Conte in high regard and the Juventus defender would "hate" to see his former club and international boss take charge at Inter.

Conte, out of work since leaving Premier League side Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, has been tipped to take over from Luciano Spalletti at San Siro following the conclusion of the season.

The ex-Italy manager has not been in charge of a Serie A club since leaving Juve for the national team in 2014 after guiding the Bianconeri to three successive league titles.

Chiellini was a key part of those championship-winning teams and he is uncomfortable with the possibility of Conte coaching one of Juve's major rivals.

"I would hate to see him there, but it's part of life," the defender told Tuttosport.

"I understand that they are professionals, but to see him at Inter would make me [feel] weird.

"It is not a criticism, everyone knows that with Antonio I have a special relationship.

"What can I say, I hope everything goes well for him, but nothing can win at Inter.

"It is the truth, so much so that when he coached Chelsea I rooted for him. At Inter, I can't do it, really..."

Advertisement
Juventus fans will learn to love Allegri, says Zaccheroni
RELATED STORY
Juventus urged to pursue Guardiola over Conte
RELATED STORY
5 Coaches that could potentially replace Allegri at Juventus 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
They must know something – Inter boss Spalletti hits out over 'insulting' Conte reports
RELATED STORY
Conte can wander wherever he wants – Inter boss Spalletti goes on the defensive
RELATED STORY
3 managerial candidates at Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Seria A News: Antonio Conte set to become Inter Milan manager
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar reportedly does not want former coach back at Juventus, suggests two names
RELATED STORY
Politano tips Spalletti stay amid Conte to Inter reports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
Tomorrow ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
Tomorrow OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
Tomorrow NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
Tomorrow NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Tomorrow FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
26 May SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us