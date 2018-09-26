Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Correa signs Atletico Madrid contract to 2024

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:23 IST
Angel Correa
Atletico Madrid and Argentina attacker Angel Correa

Atletico Madrid have announced Angel Correa has signed a new contract to commit his future to the club to 2024.

Correa has made six LaLiga appearances this term, scoring one goal, with Atletico recovering from a stumbling start to the new season.

But Correa's importance to Diego Simeone's side has been underlined by the Argentina attacker being given a new deal.

And the 23-year-old is thrilled to be rewarded with an extended contract, having been at the club since he joined from San Lorenzo in 2014.

"I am proud that the club continues to trust me and continue to grow as a footballer here," Correa told Atletico's website.

"That means I'm doing things well, but I have to keep working, improving and growing in this club, where I'm very happy.

"I am very grateful to the club for the confidence placed in me, we have a great team and a great technical team and if we all work together in the same direction, I think we are going to make a great campaign.

"I feel the affection of the people and that makes me very happy, it encourages me to keep improving day by day."

