Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

David Luiz hails 'great keeper' Kepa

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4.91K   //    08 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST
kepa-cropped
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

David Luiz backed Kepa Arrizabalaga to succeed as Chelsea's new first-choice goalkeeper after the club met the Spaniard's transfer release clause to pave the way for his move to London.

It was confirmed by Bilbao on Wednesday that Kepa's €80million release clause had been triggered, but Blues centre-back David Luiz believes the fee is immaterial.

Kepa is expected to become Chelsea's number one with Thibaut Courtois edging closer to a move to Real Madrid.

David Luiz expressed his admiration for Kepa, telling reporters: "He is a great keeper, that is why everybody is talking about him.

"The financial side - every club in the world spends money, not just Chelsea.

"The numbers don't matter, we are happy because Chelsea are always doing the best for the club.

"When you play for Chelsea you have to think about titles, it doesn't matter the name of the competition. We have to always try to win.

"That has to be the mentality of every single player when you play for a big club like Chelsea. We are going to fight for that."

Kepa came up through Athletic's youth ranks and gained experience on loan at Ponferradina and Real Valladolid before making 53 LaLiga appearances in his last two seasons.

Athletic midfielder Ander Iturraspe paid tribute to his departing team-mate, but said the team would remain competitive in his absence as they aim to improve on last season's 16th-place finish.

"It is a shame but this goes on," Iturraspe told reporters. "We have two other goalkeepers.

"I wish Kepa the best of the world.

"Everyone has their priorities. Some of them leave, others stay. Important players have left and we have had good results, except last season."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Kepa clause paid to clear way for Chelsea switch - reports
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kepa closes on Chelsea switch after...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea agree world record £71 million fee to...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's Giroud keen on 'special' Hazard stay
RELATED STORY
The Courtois conundrum 
RELATED STORY
3 goalkeepers who can break Alisson's world record fee
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Chelsea Could Complete this Week
RELATED STORY
3 Things only true football fans understand
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea may sign a Goalkeeper to replace Thibaut...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us