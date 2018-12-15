×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Bruyne injuries could be a blessing for City, says Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    15 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST
KevinDeBruyne - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola hopes a refreshed and recharged Kevin De Bruyne can prove to be a decisive boost in Manchester City's Premier League title defence.

De Bruyne was City's standout performer in their dominant 100-point season last time around and went on to star in Belgium's run to the World Cup semi-finals, scoring decisively in the 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Brazil.

But a pair of medial knee ligament injuries have restricted the 27-year-old to five appearances in all competitions this term, with Everton's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday presenting the opportunity for his latest return.

City ceded top spot to Liverpool when they suffered a first Premier League defeat of the season last weekend, meaning De Bruyne's re-introduction would be well-timed.

Speaking ahead of the match, Guardiola told reporters he believes the playmaker's exertions last season might have left him mentally fatigued – something a pair of enforced absences will have gone some way to remedying.

"I think Kevin finished last season exhausted, it was so tough for him," he said.

"He played a lot of minutes, a lot. It was an incredible performance and after that he went to the World Cup.

"When he came back I had the feeling that he was a little bit tired still. Sometimes people recover quite well, sometimes mentally it takes time.

"Maybe we don't want [players] to be injured, but maybe it helped us.

Advertisement

"Now he's fresh in his mind, he is recovered and now he tries again to avoid the injuries and play regularly. He is going to be important for us, he is a special player for us.

"He has to recover his full condition, he has to compete with the players who have done incredibly good so far, but of course when you have more players we can rotate it more."

Guardiola bemoaned heading into the 2-1 Champions League win over Hoffenheim with 15 fit senior players and John Stones will be assessed ahead of facing his former club after going off at half-time with a sore knee on Wednesday.

Benjamin Mendy has undergone knee surgery for the second time in two seasons, while David Silva, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and Danilo have all been on the sidelines of late.

Like De Bruyne, all of them participated at the World Cup until the knockout rounds, but Guardiola feels identifying that as a factor to explain his squad's injury woes could be misguided.

"Always when this happens it's because the muscle is tired, like with Kevin, Mendy - they are more tired than usual," he added.

"Normally, when you are strong you have full recovery and less tendency to be injured.

"When this happens it's because of an incredible amount of games season by season. The way we train and the way we recover is quite similar, identical to last season. We were the best in terms of no injuries in the Premier League.

"[You need to] watch out, be careful and be alert. World Cup impact - I don't know. It can be, I cannot assure you. In previous seasons after a World Cup we didn't have many injuries. It's what it is."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola: De Bruyne nearing Man City return
RELATED STORY
Aguero and De Bruyne in contention for Manchester City v...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Incredible boy De Bruyne not for sale
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne so sad at fresh injury blow, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects De Bruyne release-clause talk
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne in contention as City regain Mendy for...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne rejoins Manchester City training ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions as Kevin de Bruyne returns to training
RELATED STORY
Manchester City are not the best in Europe - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Today MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Today CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Today HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Today TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Today WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Today WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Today FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
Tomorrow BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
Tomorrow LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us