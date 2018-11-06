×
Empoli fires Andreazzoli after 1 win in 11 matches

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    06 Nov 2018, 14:01 IST
AP Image

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Empoli has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli after winning only one of 11 matches in Serie A.

Empoli made the announcement on its website late Monday, three days after being routed 5-1 by Napoli.

Empoli is reportedly in negotiations to hire former Palermo and Sassuolo coach Giuseppe Iachini as a replacement.

It's the third coaching change in Serie A this season following moves at Chievo Verona and Genoa.

Andreazzoli was hired by Empoli in December and led the club to the Serie B title and direct promotion last season.

The Tuscan squad's only win this season came in the opening round over Cagliari.

Andreazzoli was previously an assistant at Roma then coached the Giallorossi in a caretaker role in the second half of the 2012-13 season.

Associated Press
NEWS
