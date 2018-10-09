×
FA looks into claims about Shad Khan team amid Wembley sale

Associated Press
NEWS
News
32   //    09 Oct 2018, 20:59 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association is looking into unspecified allegations of wrongdoing made by a former employee of Shad Khan, which could potentially affect the American sports team investor's attempt to buy Wembley Stadium from the governing body.

Craig Kline, who was fired by Premier League club Fulham from his role of assistant director of football operations last year, met with FA officials on Monday.

Khan, who owns Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, has made a 600 million pound ($785 million), offer for Wembley.

The FA said in a statement on Tuesday that "we have recently been contacted by Craig Kline who has made a series of allegations about Fulham FC. We are currently in the process of reviewing these allegations."

The FA Council will discuss the takeover terms at a meeting on Thursday.

There was no immediate response from Khan's communications team.

Associated Press
NEWS
