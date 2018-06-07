Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA to put 100,000 World Cup tickets on sale Friday

Associated Press
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 22:25 IST
22
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA will put more than 100,000 World Cup game tickets, including the final, on sale Friday.

FIFA says "tickets for all matches" are available which were "previously reserved for other FIFA constituent groups." Those include sponsors, team delegations, and guests.

Cheapest seats at the July 15 final in Moscow for visitors to Russia cost $455.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested this week that some European fans are "waiting to see the latest results of the friendlies" before deciding to visit. They must also apply for a fan identification card from Russia's government.

FIFA set the 64-game tournament capacity at 2.926 million, with almost 2.6 million tickets available to buy.

Restricted-view seats are now available for Russian residents at half the 1,280 rubles ($21) cost in the category kept exclusively for them.

