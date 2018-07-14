Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Football is 'like a dance' for Modric - Kaka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
695   //    14 Jul 2018, 22:40 IST
Modric - cropped
Croatia's Luka Modric

Luka Modric makes football look easy and deserves the chance to lead Croatia into a World Cup final, according to former Real Madrid star Kaka.

Modric has rightly taken the plaudits throughout Croatia's run to their first final and was typically imperious during the semi-final victory over England.

Kaka spent one season with Modric at Madrid before leaving the LaLiga giants to rejoin AC Milan in 2013, and the ex-Brazil playmaker was full of praise for Los Blancos' "humble" number 10.

"Luka [Modric] shows us that it's easy to play. Believe me it's really really hard to play football," Kaka, speaking courtesy of Adidas, told Omnisport.

"To play the World Cup it's even harder. And he plays like it's normal. It's like a dance for him.

"And now he's this amazing player at a high level. Four Champions Leagues, a World Cup final and being the captain of his team.

"So it's really nice and he deserves that because he's a nice guy, always humble, so congratulations to Modric."

Real Madrid CF Football
Ballon d'Or talk makes Modric proud but World Cup trophy...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann v Modric v Mbappe: Ballon d'Or race reaches...
RELATED STORY
Suker backs Croatia 'role model' Modric for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
How refugee Modric rose to rule Russia 2018
RELATED STORY
Modric: Madrid have built dynasty like Bulls, Celtics and...
RELATED STORY
Modric expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
8 relatively unknown facts about Kaka
RELATED STORY
Modric would deserve Golden Ball - Mandzukic
RELATED STORY
Modric disappointed by Ronaldo's Madrid departure
RELATED STORY
Modric was always going to be one of world's best, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us