Football is 'like a dance' for Modric - Kaka

Croatia's Luka Modric

Luka Modric makes football look easy and deserves the chance to lead Croatia into a World Cup final, according to former Real Madrid star Kaka.

Modric has rightly taken the plaudits throughout Croatia's run to their first final and was typically imperious during the semi-final victory over England.

Kaka spent one season with Modric at Madrid before leaving the LaLiga giants to rejoin AC Milan in 2013, and the ex-Brazil playmaker was full of praise for Los Blancos' "humble" number 10.

"Luka [Modric] shows us that it's easy to play. Believe me it's really really hard to play football," Kaka, speaking courtesy of Adidas, told Omnisport.

1 - Luka Modrić is the first player to attempt 100+ passes for Croatia in a World Cup game (89/102). Genius. #RUS #CRO #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6tMQjUsF1A — OptaJose (@OptaJose) 7 July 2018

"To play the World Cup it's even harder. And he plays like it's normal. It's like a dance for him.

"And now he's this amazing player at a high level. Four Champions Leagues, a World Cup final and being the captain of his team.

"So it's really nice and he deserves that because he's a nice guy, always humble, so congratulations to Modric."