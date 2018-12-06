×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fulham's Ranieri denied win over former club Leicester

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    06 Dec 2018, 03:55 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was denied a victory over the team he famously led to an improbable Premier League title in 2016 as Leicester recovered from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The London club was on course to move out of the relegation zone when Aboubakar Kamara gave the home team a 42nd-minute lead by shooting home from an acute angle after latching onto Aleksandr Mitrovic's flick-on.

James Maddison grabbed Leicester's equalizer in the 74th when he ran onto a pass from Shinji Okazaki to curl a first-time shot into the bottom left corner.

It meant Fulham stayed in last place, but now only on goal difference from Burnley and Southampton.

Ranieri has guided Fulham to a win, a draw and a loss in his three games since returning to the English game, approaching two years since his firing by Leicester the season after winning the title at odds of 5,000-1.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fulham vs Leicester City: Match preview, team news |...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri lauds 'smart' man Sarri
RELATED STORY
Ranieri starts Fulham tenure with 2-1 win over Southampton
RELATED STORY
Ranieri tells Fulham fans not to expect repeat of...
RELATED STORY
Sarri hails Ranieri as an 'inspiration'
RELATED STORY
Ranieri left shocked by death of 'man of gold'...
RELATED STORY
Fulham hires Claudio Ranieri after firing Jokanovic
RELATED STORY
Fulham find a messiah in Claudio Ranieri
RELATED STORY
Ranieri honoured to lead 'exceptional' Fulham squad
RELATED STORY
Ranieri attends King Power Stadium to mourn...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us