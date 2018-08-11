Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Griezmann in, Gameiro out of Atleti squad for Inter friendly

Omnisport
NEWS
News
296   //    11 Aug 2018, 19:45 IST
AntoineGriezmann - Cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez are set for their first pre-season minutes but Kevin Gameiro has been omitted from Atletico Madrid's squad to face Inter.

Griezmann and Hernandez joined France team-mate Thomas Lemar in training on Monday and should now return to action ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Saturday's friendly at Wanda Metropolitano should also see an Atleti debut for Nikola Kalinic, who has joined from AC Milan for a fee reported to be in the region of €15million.

The Croatian's arrival seems certain to spell the end of 31-year-old Gameiro's two-season spell with the Europa League winners.

An anticipated move to Valencia was thrown into some doubt when they snared Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, but Diego Simeone's decision to leave the French striker out of his 20-man squad suggests a departure is imminent.

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone has faith in misfiring Atleti strikers amid...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winners Griezmann and Hernandez back in...
RELATED STORY
Atleti boss Simeone: I hope Griezmann is happy here
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kalinic joins Atleti to end misfiring AC...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Replacements for Antoine Griezmann if he Leaves...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona could sign in place of Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton to complete the transfer of ex-Inter...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us