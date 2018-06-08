Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harry Kane signs new 6-year contract with Tottenham

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:26 IST
303
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham on Friday.

British media reported Kane doubled his 100,000 pound ($133,700) weekly salary.

Kane's previous contract signed in 2016 was set to run until 2022, but with the striker expected to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, chairman Daniel Levy moved proactively.

Kane has more than 20 goals in each of the last four English Premier Leagues, and delivered a career-best 30 this campaign as Spurs secured a third consecutive top-three finish.

The announcement came just two weeks after Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a five-year contract, ending speculation over his future.

The significant increase of Kane's salary marks a departure from the London club's policy, with Tottenham having previously refused to match the sort of wages offered by its major Premier League rivals.

However, with a move into the club's brand new 62,000-seat stadium imminent and Champions League qualification secured for a third successive season, there appears to have been a change in approach by chairman Daniel Levy.

The 24-year-old Kane will captain his country at the World Cup in Russia, with England's opening game coming against Tunisia in Volgograd in 10 days.

