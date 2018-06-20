Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Huddersfield bring in Bacuna to boost midfield

Juninho Bacuna has signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Town, adding further depth to their midfield.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 20:04 IST
200
JuninhoBacuna-Cropped
Juninho Bacuna playing for Groningen

Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Groningen for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has joined the Premier League side on a three-year deal with the option for a further year.

He has made nearly a century of appearances for Groningen, scoring four goals, and has also played for Netherlands at Under-21 level.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Juninho in, especially before we report back as it allows him to have a full pre-season with the team," head coach David Wagner told Huddersfield's official website.

"He's a young, hungry player that has already played a lot of football for someone of his age and even if he's still very young, he strengthens our options in this position after we lost Dean Whitehead to retirement at the end of last season.

"He's an exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder.

"We will give him all the support he needs to make the best out of the potential he definitely has."

Premier League 2018-19
