Ikeme retires after year-long cancer battle

Nigeria and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

Wolves and Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced his retirement from football.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2017 but confirmed last month he is in remission.

Following advice from medical experts, Ikeme has now decided to end his playing career.

Ikeme joined Wolves in 2000 as a 14-year-old and made 274 domestic career appearances in all competitions, 200 of which came for the Molineux club.

"Thank you for the support over the years," Ikeme wrote on Twitter.

"My last day as a footballer. But one I am happy and grateful for!!!

"Thanks to everyone to do with Wolves and everyone in football I have met."

Speaking to the club's official website, he went on to say: "I spoke with the doctor and he suggested I should retire, because of the toll the treatment has taken on my body. He thinks it's what is best for me and I can't really risk trying to come back, my health is the priority.

"I want to be here for my children, family and friends. In the grand scheme of things with my life in danger, it's the minimum price I have to pay to spend the rest of my time with my family."

Wolves later tweeted a video of famous goalkeepers paying tribute to Ikeme, including David Seaman, Petr Cech, Joe Hart, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Iker Casillas.

Portugal international Rui Patricio is expected to be the club's number one next season, having joined the club from Sporting CP last month.