Injured Man City keeper Bravo receives Real Madrid support

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo

Injured Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has revealed his former club Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid have sent him a letter wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bravo, 35, is set for a lengthy spell out having ruptured his Achilles earlier this month.

Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has since sent the goalkeeper, who spent two years at Camp Nou, a message of support that Bravo posted on his Twitter account.

The letter read: "On behalf of all of us who make up Real Madrid C.F., especially our president Florentino Perez, I want to send you our best wishes for a very quick recovery.

"We are very sorry for what happened as injuries are the worst part of football, but we have no doubt that with your professionalism and commitment, you will continue to give many joys to football fans."

Bravo tweeted the letter with the caption: "Thank you @realmadrid so much for the noble gesture. Acts like this make football very good. A big hug."

Muchas gracias al @realmadrid por tan noble gesto. Actos como este le hacen muy bien al fútbol. Un fuerte abrazo. pic.twitter.com/uUi1Mql3SN — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) August 28, 2018