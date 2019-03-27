×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Irish fans throw tennis ball in protest against soccer chief

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Mar 2019, 03:48 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland fans hurled tennis balls onto the field during a European Championship qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday to protest against a top executive at the country's soccer federation.

John Delaney's role at the Football Association of Ireland has come under renewed scrutiny since he went to court this month to unsuccessfully block publication of a story about him loaning 100,000 euros ($113,000) to his employers. There was a fresh wave of reports in the Sunday Times newspaper about the FAI funding Delaney's home.

Delaney's actions have been questioned by politicians and sports authorities in Ireland. The FAI announced Saturday that Delaney was moving from his job of chief executive to a newly-created role of executive vice president as part of a governance review, without explaining the need for the change. Delaney sits on the UEFA executive committee.

Ireland won Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier 1-0. The balls were thrown on the field in the 33rd minute when Ireland was awarded a free kick. After a delay for the balls to be cleared, Conor Hourihane scored from the free kick to seal the victory.

There were also chants against Delaney, who has been CEO of the FAI since 2005 and has presided over the building of the Aviva Stadium — but also considerable controversy.

It took five years for Delaney to reveal the FAI received a $5 million loan from FIFA to stave off legal action following a contentious 2010 World Cup playoff game when Thierry Henry's handball set up France's winning goal against Ireland. The FAI in 2015 called the payment a "legal settlement agreement."

In 2014, Delaney apologized after being filmed in a pub singing an Irish nationalist song about a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army who died in a 1981 prison hunger strike.

Delaney also helped secure Euro 2020 games for Ireland. In a tournament being staged across 12 European countries, the Irish capital has three group games and a round-of-16 fixture.

Associated Press
NEWS
"When Sunil Chhetri asks for the Ball, I Just Hope I Throw it Right" - Ball Boy Hopes to be next Bengaluru FC Academy Star
RELATED STORY
Bolton Wanderers 0 West Brom 2: Baggies bounce up to third after tennis ball protest
RELATED STORY
Tuchel applauds PSG's mental strength as fans protest during Le Classique
RELATED STORY
US Women's National Team's lawsuit against US Soccer explained - and why they're justified in demanding equal pay
RELATED STORY
Ball Boy to Throw-in Specialist - Raju Gaikwad eyes elusive ISL title with Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
UAE tries to thwart Qatar Asian Cup final debut with protest
RELATED STORY
Berhalter says US Soccer needs direction and development
RELATED STORY
Ex Colombia soccer star arrested for drug shipments
RELATED STORY
After Ireland-England switch, Rice apologizes for IRA tweets
RELATED STORY
5 Individual performances which earned applauds from the opposition fans
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us