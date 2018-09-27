Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Juventus star Dybala feels confidence returning

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Sep 2018, 15:22 IST
PauloDybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala was relieved to get off the mark this season in Juventus' 2-0 win over Bologna in Serie A.

The Argentina forward broke the deadlock after 11 minutes and Blaise Matuidi's goal shortly afterwards ensured Massimiliano Allegri's side maintained their 100 per cent record comfortably, with Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against Napoli next on the agenda.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and the departure of Gonzalo Higuain has necessitated a remodelled forward line at Juve this term and Dybala is confident he can thrive.

"The goal will give me a bit more confidence," the 24-year-old told DAZN.

"I work to give the best to the team and I haven't had bad games [this season].

"However, Juve ask for more, the fans ask for more. Important players have arrived this summer."

None more so than Ronaldo, who set up Matuidi's goal but was unable to make it three consecutive Serie A games on the scoresheet.

"With Ronaldo, there is great enthusiasm," Dybala added. "We're doing well and we have to continue like this.

"How do you improve with Ronaldo? In training, in the game and with enthusiasm. We don't play only for Ronaldo, we help him score, but we hope to win."

