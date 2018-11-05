×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Klopp: Milner 'is like wine'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    05 Nov 2018, 12:13 IST
James Milner - cropped
James Milner celebrates his goal for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on veteran midfielder James Milner following Liverpool's away draw, 1-1, on Saturday against Arsenal.

Although Milner's goal just past the hour gave Liverpool the lead in a match that proved a stern test for both sides, Klopp admitted the midfielder had sterner words for his teammates at half-time.

An open first stanza had Klopp cutting a frustrated figure on the touchline, unhappy with the team's defensive shape. Before he could relay his thoughts, however, Milner aired his own grievances.

"You have a compact formation, you force Arsenal to pass the ball somewhere – that's pressing, it's not that complicated," Klopp explained. "The best way to do it is right from the first moment and then you can build on that, but we didn't do it right from the first moment.

"Milly was the one who saw it first and was quite – how can we say, was not happy – was animated. That's good. That's how it is in a dressing room, there are a lot of men, a lot of testosterone.

"One is talking – that's me – but sometimes before I start talking the boys have a few words and that's all. Milly is a proper leader."

The 32-year-old remains a valuable figure when Liverpool absorbs and plays on the break. Though merely eight minutes from victory in London – and despite a sarcastic tone – Klopp singled out his impact both on and off the pitch.

"Milly is like wine, a very good red one. I'm not sure if Leeds is famous for wine? He's getting better," Klopp joked.

"I think he should buy all of the newspapers and read this. I would like it if you write a story about James Milner.

"Obviously someone might write he (should) play for England again. That's a really nice idea."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
James Milner – The most underrated English footballer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp reveals January transfer plans,...
RELATED STORY
Why James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum have a key role to...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the...
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players who have successfully changed their...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool should have put more past Arsenal, says...
RELATED STORY
Fabinho situation not complicated, insists Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Salah will only get better, vows Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool's League Cup defeat to Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us