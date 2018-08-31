Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool to host Chelsea in EFL Cup, Mourinho to duel with Lampard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.60K   //    31 Aug 2018, 00:20 IST
chelsea liverpoolcropped
Chelsea against Liverpool last season

Liverpool and Chelsea will have a difficult start to their respective EFL Cup campaigns after being drawn against each other in the third round, while Frank Lampard will come up against his former coach Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea made it to last season's semi-finals before being eliminated 2-1 on aggregate by Arsenal, who themselves were defeated by Manchester City in the final.

The two sides last met each other in the EFL Cup in January 2015 – Chelsea emerging 2-1 aggregate victors on their way to lifting the trophy.

Third round fixtures are due to take place on the week commencing September 24, meaning Chelsea's trip to Liverpool will come just a few days prior to their Stamford Bridge meeting in the Premier League on the 29th.

One of the other standout ties sees Derby County travelling to Manchester United, as Lampard – who enjoyed great success as a player at Chelsea under Mourinho – prepares to face the Portuguese coach for the first time.

Reigning champions City travel to League One side Oxford United at the start of their defence, while the team they defeated at Wembley in February – Arsenal – will host Brentford.

There are three other all-Premier League ties, with Wolves welcoming Leicester City, Everton hosting Southampton and Watford heading to Tottenham, who have applied for special dispensation to play at a neutral stadium due to the unavailability of Wembley and their new ground.

 

EFL Cup third round draw in full:

West Brom v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Brentford
Burton Albion v Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City
Oxford United v Manchester City
West Ham v Macclesfield
Millwall v Fulham
Liverpool v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End v Middlesbrough
Wolves v Leicester City
Tottenham v Watford
Blackpool v QPR
Everton v Southampton
Manchester United v Derby County
Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Topics you might be interested in:
Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
10 best midfielders in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
What we have learnt so far from Chelsea's impressive...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Does the Chelsea win over Arsenal depict a gulf in class...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs that have a famous fan following...
RELATED STORY
Will Arsenal get their first Premier League points...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: 4 Key Takeaways from this season's...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us