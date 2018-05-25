Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Liverpool working to help fans after flight cancellations

    After a sizeable number of Liverpool fans had their flights to Kiev cancelled, the club has stepped in to help.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 00:04 IST
    803
    Liverpoolfanscropped
    Liverpool fans

    Liverpool will work "until all avenues have been exhausted" to ensure fans who have had their flights to Kiev cancelled will be able to make it for the Champions League final.

    On Thursday it was announced that three flights chartered by Worldchoice Sports had been withdrawn following a dispute with authorities in the Ukrainian capital regarding the size of the aircraft.

    That left around 1,000 supporters facing up to the prospect of having to make last-minute travel plans for Saturday's keenly anticipated showdown with Real Madrid.

    But the Reds stepped in to help, releasing a statement in which the club pledged to do all they could to resolve the issue.

    "Liverpool Football Club is continuing to work with all of the relevant stakeholders in the UK and Ukraine in an attempt to resolve a situation which has left around 1,000 fans without flights to Kiev for the Champions League final," it read.

    "Along with officials from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Liverpool City Council, UEFA and the authorities in Kiev, Liverpool FC has been endeavouring to resolve the issue since it first came to light and will continue to do so until all avenues have been exhausted."

    The final being in Kiev has posed a logistical challenge for supporters of both clubs, with a group of Liverpool fans having set off aboard a coach on Thursday for a journey that spans over 1,700 miles.

    Liverpool and Madrid were each allocated 16,626 tickets for the match.

     

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    How Real Madrid should line up against Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    A Tale of Two Teams: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool ready to fly out of the blocks in Kiev - Henderson
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    Five keys battles that will shape up Real Madrid vs...
    RELATED STORY
    5 ways football fans show their love for the club and...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018