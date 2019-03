Luis Enrique not looking to experiment in Spain's new era

Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has vowed to stick with his preferred 4-3-3 system in Spain's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers as he looks to replicate the success of the last great La Roja side.

Spain, winners of the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in-between, face Norway and Malta in their first two fixtures in a group that also includes Sweden, Romania and Faroe Islands.

There are only a handful of players left in this squad that were part of their previous triumphs and current coach Luis Enrique acknowledged it will take time to build a team capable of emulating the side of a decade ago.

Yet he wants to discover that winning formula quickly and is not prepared to try many different things in the early stages of the qualification process.

Speaking to reporters about his starting line-up at a news conference, Luis Enrique said: "I am not in a rush.

"I would like to have already a line-up and the same 23 players every time but I think this is a long process. It's not just a week's work.

"We are starting official matches and we don't have any more friendlies to see players, so we have to start winning and trying to get to the same level at this qualification, but I will keep trying with new players.

"I'm going to stick with the same system, the 4-3-3."

The Spain coach feels at this stage it is unfair to consider how his side shapes up against the double Euros and World Cup winners.

"If we compare this national team with the one who won the World Cup and two Euros, we will lose, for sure," Luis Enrique added.

"But we don't need to compare with our past, we need to compare with our rivals and we are at the same position as we were when we arrived, ninth [in the FIFA world rankings].

"The last title [Euro 2012] we won three championships ago. I can talk about my project and this is the first big qualifying phase.

"Those players have turned years and some are retired. Now we are looking for another winning block.

"Conquering titles is not very easy."