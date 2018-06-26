Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lukaku sits out Belgium training

Having had a scan on an ankle injury on Monday, Romelu Lukaku missed Belgium's training session 24 hours later.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 14:33 IST
202
RomeluLukaku - cropped
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku did not take part in Belgium training on Tuesday as he deals with an ankle injury.

Head coach Roberto Martinez revealed after the 5-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday that Lukaku, who scored two goals to take his tally for the World Cup to four, sustained "external ankle ligament damage to his left foot".

The Manchester United striker went for a scan on Monday and did not feature in group activities with his team-mates the following day in Dedovsk. However, Eden Hazard (calf) and Dries Mertens (ankle) did participate.

Belgium have already qualified for the last 16 at Russia 2018, but top spot in Group G will be up for grabs when they take on England in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

Martinez has expressed his intention to make widespread changes to his line-up, with it appearing unlikely Lukaku will be risked against the Three Lions.

Vincent Kompany was anticipated to be ready for action against England and has been declared "medically fully fit" by the Red Devils coach.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier are a booking away from a suspension and could therefore be among the players rested against England.

Lukaku breaks Belgium record against Tunisia
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 4 players from Belgium to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Belgium 3-0 Panama: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that went...
RELATED STORY
Martinez happy to be 'boring Belgium'
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Belgium ease past Panama
RELATED STORY
Belgium, team of tomorrow, hopes to finally win now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Belgium got right in 5-2 win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Belgium players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
3 Flaws Belgium Need To Iron Out In Order To Win The...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us