Maguire: I respect Leicester's decision to block move amid United interest

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 617 // 27 Aug 2018, 09:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire

Leicester City and England centre-back Harry Maguire said he respected the club's decision to block him leaving as Manchester United circled.

Jose Mourinho and Premier League giants United wanted to bring Maguire to Old Trafford following the World Cup in Russia but Leicester refused to part with the 25-year-old defender.

Maguire – who starred at Russia 2018 – scored a dramatic last-gasp winner as Leicester overcame 10-man Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.

Interest from other clubs did not came as a surprise to Maguire, who is now solely focused on Leicester with the transfer window shut.

"I want to be on the pitch, whether it is for someone else or for Leicester," said Maguire.

"There was always going to be interest over the summer after the team doing so well in Russia but the owners reiterated I was not for sale and I respected their decision.

"They gave me the opportunity to play for this club, such a good club on the rise and I respected their decision. My mind has been fully on Leicester since then.

"I've been really impressed since I came back. The people brought in seem to have fitted in really well and I think we'll only get better.

"I'm an ambitious player and I think we have a really good, talented squad. If we stick together, we can be a real force this year."