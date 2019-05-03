Man United still have transfer pulling power, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United can still attract top players and claims the names offered to the Premier League club would "surprise" outsiders.

United appear set for an aggressive approach to the upcoming transfer window as they seek to overhaul a struggling squad that is falling behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and captain Antonio Valencia are among the players soon to be out of contract, while Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

The possibility of several departures and United's failure to crack the top two for the fifth time in six seasons could lead to an influx of fresh faces and manager Solskjaer is confident high-calibre players are within the club's reach.

"In the long-term planning we have to think that we might be in the Champions League next year - there's still a chance - and we might not be," Solskjaer said.

"You would be surprised how many agents have been telling us their players would love to be part of Man United in the future.

"That's just the lure of Man United, the potential and size of the club, that we will get back to the good days.

Hard at it ahead of our trip to Huddersfield! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/VkUav5LJuZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2019

"Yes, we have had a few seasons that haven't been up to the standards we expect, but players still want to come to Man United.

"You [might] be surprised the names that get [put forward]."

United's recent misdealings in the transfer market are believed to be behind the club's push to employ a sporting director, with former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand the latest to be linked to the role.

Solskjaer, who has presided over a difficult run of results since being appointed manager on a permanent basis, said the newly created position would not diminish his responsibility.

"I'll have the final say if players come in or go out," he added.

"We've got regular meetings [about transfers]. I'm happy with the way it's going. We're supposed to be signing 250 players!

"Hopefully we can get in players that haven't been written about. You never know."