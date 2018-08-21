Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City offload defender Denayer to Lyon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
172   //    21 Aug 2018, 15:22 IST
Jason Denayer - cropped
Defender Jason Denayer

Lyon have signed defender Jason Denayer from Manchester City for a fee that could rise to €13.5million.

Denayer, who never played a competitive game for City, has agreed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club in a deal that will net the Premier League champions an initial €10million, with a further €3.5million possible in incentives.

The 23-year-old spent a series of loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium with Celtic, Sunderland and Galatasaray and was under contract at City until 2020.

He has also been capped on eight occasions by Belgium but has not featured for his country since Euro 2016.

"Jason is a player we have been following for three seasons now," Lyon's head of recruitment Florian Maurice said on his club's website.

"He has all the characteristics sought by [manager] Bruno [Genesio] - versatility because he is able to play all the positions in defence, intelligence of play, placement, speed and power in the duels."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester City pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester City should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City chairman reveals why they failed to sign...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Talking points from Arsenal's opening game against...
RELATED STORY
Money, Manchester City and Maffeo: What has happened to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Guardiola to reignite...
RELATED STORY
How impactful will Kevin De Bruyne's injury be to...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester City can lift Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us