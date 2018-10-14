×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe 'has everything' to win Ballon d'Or, says Matuidi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    14 Oct 2018, 08:07 IST
Mbappe - cropped
France star Kylian Mbappe

France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has everything to eventually win the Ballon d'Or, according to Blaise Matuidi.

Mbappe, 19, is among the nominees for this year's award, although the attacker is not considered as one of the favourites.

However, Matuidi believes the teenager – who helped PSG win a treble last season and was named the best young player as France claimed the World Cup – will win the coveted individual prize one day.

"He's among the nominees so he can win. He's shown that he is a great player despite his young age," he told a news conference.

"What he shows on the pitch is very impressive. We also see it in training. We are very happy to work with him.

"I'm not going to give favourites because I don't want to have enemies in the group. May the best man win.

"But Mbappe has everything to win the Ballon d'Or this year or in the future."

Raphael Varane, also a key part of France's World Cup-winning squad, enjoyed a fine year which included helping Real Madrid secure another Champions League title.

Matuidi, whose team are preparing to face Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday, lauded the 25-year-old centre-back as one of the world's best defenders.

"Raphael had a great season. He won the Champions League. He is a world champion. That's good for him," he said.

"He is one of the [Ballon d'Or] nominees. If he's nominated, it's because he deserves it. Currently, he is one of the best defenders in the world or perhaps the best if we look at his performances in the few seasons. But there are other great defenders.

"Anyway, he's had a great career, even if it's far from the end. He's still young. He has already won a lot, but he still has time to win even more – especially with the national team."

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Ballon d'Or? Why not? – Mbappe
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
I prefer to think of the collective – Mbappe ignoring...
RELATED STORY
Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann? Deschamps mulls Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Antoine Greizmann insists Ballon d'Or should go to a...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe making case for Ballon d'Or with four-goal game
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can star again against Uruguay – Matuidi
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
5 leading contenders to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SOU SEY
6 - 0
 South Africa vs Seychelles
16 Oct LIB CON 11:30 PM Liberia vs Congo
International Friendlies 2018
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
16 Oct CHI SYR 05:30 PM China PR vs Syria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us