Mbappe's red reaction baffles Nimes' Savanier

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 583 // 02 Sep 2018, 16:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe and Teji Savanier

Kylian Mbappe's reaction to earn a red card in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win on Saturday surprised Teji Savanier – the Nimes player on the receiving end of the teenage forward's red-mist moment.

Mbappe scored PSG's vital third goal but was furious in stoppage time when Savanier, who earlier equalised for Nimes from the penalty spot, brought him down with a heavy challenge.

The France star rolled on the pitch before springing up and shoving Savanier - who was red-carded for the tackle - to the floor.

"No, I did not understand," the midfielder told L'Equipe.

"He won 4-2, I want to cut the attack. I do not have to do that but it's not a tackle to break his leg.

"[I did] not see it coming, I was surprised that he reacted like that.

"I've never seen him talk to the referee like that on TV before. As I said, I think he will regret it."

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel defended Mbappe, who himself told reporters he would respond the same way again in the face of rough treatment.

When that was put to Savanier, he replied: "Oh yeah? If it goes on [like that], he will take several reds in the season then."