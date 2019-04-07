×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mendy focused on Manchester City future after making FA Cup comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 Apr 2019, 19:10 IST
benjaminmendy-cropped
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in action in the FA Cup semi-final

Benjamin Mendy is confident his injury problems are behind him after returning to the Manchester City team in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old defender has made just nine Premier League appearances while struggling with knee injuries this season but he completed 79 minutes at Wembley as Pep Guardiola's men kept their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

France international Mendy gave a positive assessment of his condition after the game, and said he is ready to help City finish the season on a high.

"When I came back [previously] sometimes the swelling stayed," Mendy told reporters. "But now it's good, we can forget the past and think about the future.

"I feel really fit and I want to give everything I can to help my team.

"I have missed a lot of games but my team-mates have been incredible so we need to trust and to believe we can go on and end up with a lot of trophies."

City travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Spurs on Tuesday evening, before resuming their Premier League title charge at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mendy, whose professional honours include World Cup, Premier League, Ligue 1 and EFL Cup winners' medals, said the flexibility of Guardiola's team was important in the win over Brighton and praised the bond between his team-mates.

Advertisement

"Everything worked well," he said. "All the players work on a lot of positions because a lot of things can change.

"Like Danilo took the place of Kyle [Walker] after John [Stones] took my place on the left, so we need to be ready to play everywhere. We can move all the time.

"We are happy we want to win as many trophies as possible, so we try to play good to give everything for the fans. That is what we did today.

"We will have a good rest and follow the manager's instructions."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Mendy returns for Manchester City, Aguero misses out
RELATED STORY
Mendy nightclub visit no major problem for Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester City win the quadruple?
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
FA CUP 2018/19: Manchester City script surprising comeback against Swansea to reach the semi-final
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester City need to sign in the January transfer window 
RELATED STORY
Lucas joins Van Dijk, Mendy and Bonucci on list of world's most expensive defenders
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: 3 reasons why the Sky Blues can win the quadruple this season 
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Manchester City cannot afford to drop any points in Premier League run-in
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Manchester City identify Premier League star as Benjamin Mendy's alternative, Cityzens favourites to sign Ajax star and more - January 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us