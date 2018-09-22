Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mitrovic scores 5th EPL goal as Fulham draws with Watford

Associated Press
NEWS
News
65   //    22 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season to earn Fulham a 1-1 home draw with Watford on Saturday.

Watford, chasing a fifth victory from six league games, went in front after two minutes when Andre Gray latched on to a throughball from Will Hughes and beat goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The visitors then wasted a string of chances before Luciano Vietto beat Daryl Janmaat on the left and squared for Mitrovic to prod the ball in at the near post after 78 minutes.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, facing his former club for the first time since leaving Watford in 2015, almost saw his side snatch a late winner when Mitrovic's header was tipped on to the crossbar by Ben Foster.

"They had many chances in the first 45 minutes. I was not satisfied," Jokanovic said after his team avoided its fourth league defeat of the season.

"We didn't have confidence in our game. When we found a better attitude and pushed together we played our best and scored the goal."

