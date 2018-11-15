×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Modric defends Ramos after Lovren comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
192   //    15 Nov 2018, 00:08 IST
ramosmodric-cropped
Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric

Luka Modric came to the defence of Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos after fellow Croatia international Dejan Lovren criticised the Spaniard.

Lovren told Copa90 that Ramos' reputation is enhanced by his Madrid colleagues, saying "when he makes a mistake, he wins 5-1 or 5-2 and nobody cares".

After meeting up with Lovren at Croatia's training camp ahead of their forthcoming Nations League matches against Spain and England, Modric was asked about the Liverpool defender's spat with Ramos.

"Ramos is a great player and a great captain," Modric told reporters.

"In my opinion, all the criticism he has received is irrelevant. In football everyone has a very short memory.

"He has character and I am sure that criticism does not matter to him."

Now in his seventh season at Madrid and having spent four in the Premier League at Tottenham, Modric has played against many of the players Croatia will go up against in the Nations League.

He refused to be drawn on the question of which Spain players posed the greatest threat to the World Cup finalists but praised the impact former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who has won three of his four games in charge.

"I do not want to highlight anybody, they are all great players," said Modric.

"Luis Enrique has given them energy and now they play as a team, and there are also some very good young players.

"You do not have to be afraid, even if [you are up against] one of the best teams in the world."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren's comments on Sergio Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Modric deserved FIFA Best award – Ramos
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the UEFA Best...
RELATED STORY
5 times Sergio Ramos proved that he is one of dirtiest...
RELATED STORY
Best FIFA Football Men's awards: Modric ends the...
RELATED STORY
Bale lauds 'unbelievable' Modric after FIFA Best triumph
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric picks his favourite for Ballon d'Or award
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
The great Sergio Ramos debate
RELATED STORY
Could Luka Modric go to jail? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us