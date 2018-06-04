Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Modric, Rakitic headline Croatia's WCup squad

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:20 IST
373
AP Image

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — With their clubs duties behind them, it's time for Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic to focus on the World Cup.

Both were named in Croatia's squad Monday for the tournament in Russia.

Modric's focus, though, could be distracted by perjury charges he faces for testimony about financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

The prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek say Modric gave a false court statement in June about his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

Striker Mario Mandzukic, who clinched yet another Serie A title with Juventus, was also chosen by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic for his final 23-man squad.

Mandzukic, who has scored 30 goals for his country, didn't play in Croatia's 2-0 loss to Brazil in Liverpool on Sunday. Forwards Ivan Perisic and Nikola Kalinic are also available up front.

Center back Dejan Lovren, who played in the Champions League final with Liverpool, and veteran Vedran Corluka will anchor Croatia's defense. Domagoj Vida, Josip Pivaric, Sime Vrsaljko and Ivan Strinic are also part of Croatia's defensive line.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and his backup, Lovre Kalinic, were also included.

Croatia faces Senegal in a final warm-up match on Friday.

The team will play in Group D at the World Cup against Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

___

Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

