Monaco aren't scared of relegation, says Henry

News
95   //    04 Nov 2018, 12:37 IST
ThierryHenry - Cropped
Monaco coach Thierry Henry

Monaco coach Thierry Henry insisted his team are not scared of relegation after their poor run in Ligue 1 continued on Saturday.

Mathieu Cafaro's first-half goal helped Reims edge Monaco 1-0 in a clash which saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The result has left the 2016-17 champions with just one win from 12 league games this season and three points adrift of the relegation play-off spot.

Henry, who took charge last month, said there was no fear from his team, but he lamented their performance.

"I don't think the team are scared [of being relegated] but it is difficult mentally. It's a tough situation the one we are facing," he told a news conference.

"Now, as I said a lot of times, there is still plenty of points to take. But, of course, if there will be a bigger gap between the teams ahead of us and us, it will start to be difficult.

"But, one more time, it's not easy to be in that kind of situation.

"The week has been good during the training, I won't say it hasn't been good, but the game didn't reflect what happened during this good week.

"You also have an opponent during the game, of course. Reims was just better than us."

Monaco played most of the second half against 10 men after Alaixys Romao's red card, but they had Pele sent off with 19 minutes remaining.

Henry seeking positives despite 'complicated' Monaco...
3 Arsenal Players that Thierry Henry could take to Monaco
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
Frustration for Henry despite improvement from Monaco
Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
Deschamps reluctant to back Henry for Monaco job
We'll see what's possible - Henry not limiting Monaco's...
Twitter reacts as Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as head coach
Monaco the natural move for Henry - Martinez
New Monaco coach Henry turned down 'attractive offers'
