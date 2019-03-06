×
Newcastle confirm Beardsley departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    06 Mar 2019, 19:12 IST
Peter Beardsley
Former Newcastle United coach Peter Beardsley

Newcastle United have confirmed Peter Beardsley is no longer employed as an under-23 coach by the Premier League club.

Beardsley had been on a period of leave since January 2018 while an investigation into his behaviour was carried out.

But the 58-year-old - a former England international - has now left his post, it was announced by Newcastle on Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future," a statement said. "The club will make no further comment at this time."

In a statement released via his legal representatives, Beardsley also opted to give no details over his departure from the club.

"The time is now right for me to seek a new challenge and I wish the players all the best and the supporters the success they deserve," Beardsley's statement said.

"I have always honoured my contractual obligations of confidentiality to the club and maintained my silence, which has in itself been very difficult.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous support I have received and I look forward to the future."

A previous statement from Beardsley said he "categorically denies the allegations" facing him.

Beardsley, who had two spells as a player at Newcastle, saw a Premier League inquiry over allegations of bullying during a previous period of employment with the club dismissed in 2003.

