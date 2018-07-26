Newcastle sign Swiss defender Schar on 3-year deal

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schar on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Schar played three games at the World Cup in Russia, and missed the last-16 match against Sweden because of a suspension.

He's moved from Deportivo La Coruna, for which he appeared 25 times in his first season. He was previously at Hoffenheim and Basel.

"This is a really big club for me - it has a big name and it is a brilliant chance for me," the 26-year-old Schar said.

He's Newcastle's fourth signing of the offseason, after Martin Dubravka, Ki-Sung yueng and Kenedy.

CHELSEA SIGN EX-ENGLAND GOALIE

Chelsea signed former England goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year contract.

The 38-year-old Green was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season. Chelsea said he will "provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero."

Green won 12 England caps from 2005 to 2012 and played at the 2010 World Cup.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation," Green told his new club's website. "It is a thrill and an honor to be here."