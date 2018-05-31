Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Newcastle signs goalkeeper Dubravka on permanent deal

Newcastle signs goalkeeper Dubravka on permanent deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 02:29 IST
335
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Newcastle has completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague.

Sparta and Newcastle confirmed the transfer on Wednesday after the Premier League club activated an option to sign the 29-year-old Slovak, who joined the Magpies on loan in January.

Newcastle says Dubravka signed a contract until June 2022.

The goalkeeper had an impressive debut for Newcastle in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United and played 12 league matches overall.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benítez says: "We're delighted to finalize the permanent signing of Martin to Newcastle United today. Ever since he arrived with us on loan he has shown a fantastic attitude and great work ethic, and of course we have been very impressed with his performances for us on the pitch last season."

Dubravka has played 10 internationals for Slovakia.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United; 5 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Manchester United identify two central defenders worth...
RELATED STORY
Watford beats Newcastle 2-1 to end 7-match winless run
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield wrap up permanent Lossl deal
RELATED STORY
Benitez: I'd rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than...
RELATED STORY
Fiorentina secure permanent deal for Pezzella
RELATED STORY
5 players Newcastle could sell to raise some transfer funds
RELATED STORY
Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP GHA
0 - 2
03 Jun HON EL- 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018