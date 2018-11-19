×
Neymar could return one day – Barca chief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:08 IST
neymar-cropped
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Neymar could make a sensational return to Barcelona in the future if the opportunity arises, according to the club's sporting director Pep Segura.

The Brazil forward has frequently been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain since joining the club from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee of €222million in August 2017.

While his goal output has been good, the 26-year-old has struggled to form a partnership with PSG's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and he has, at times, cut an unsettled figure at Parc des Princes.

Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona led many to believe there could be no way back, but Segura told La Vanguardia: "All players who are in the market are likely to come if they fit our needs.

"Today, Neymar is not in the market. If one day there is a possibility, does anyone believe that a club like Barca does not have to consider it?

"In the case of Neymar and anyone, we must give our partners the best."

Segura acknowledged that the manner of Neymar's departure, which came less than a year after he had signed a new contract with Barcelona, left a sour taste in the mouths of many supporters.

But he insisted that the player's quality would be the main consideration in any potential transfer, saying: "That is an aspect that in the moment of truth you must take into account.

"We must not forget the affront that Neymar made to us all as a club. But if we believe that despite this it must be him, it will be him.

"And finally, it is important that the economic part fits."

