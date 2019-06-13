Norwich City boss Farke holds no fear ahead of Liverpool clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 122 // 13 Jun 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Farke lifts the Championship trophy

Norwich City will have no fear heading to Anfield to take on Liverpool in their first Premier League fixture of the season, according to Daniel Farke.

Farke led Norwich back to the top flight as Championship winners in 2018-19 and the Canaries' opening top-flight outing will come against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished a close second behind Manchester City last term, before going on to win the Champions League with a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham in the final.

But Farke, who like Klopp left Borussia Dortmund - albeit the Bundesliga club's reserve team - to manage in England, is relishing the test, insisting his side will be unfazed by the prospect of facing Liverpool.

"It's an exciting game for our supporters and the whole club," Farke told Norwich's official website.

"We are not naive. We know it's probably the toughest fixture you can get on your first game. They have an unbelievable stadium with world-class players and a world-class manager and they'll be desperate to get their party started.

"But we are not scared. We want to play against the best teams. We've worked extremely hard for this opportunity to be competitive against the top teams in the country and we will be greedy to bring our football onto the pitch.

"We don't want to just enjoy the moments against the top teams, we want to reward our supporters with good football and good results. We are focused on the job."

Advertisement

Norwich also face Chelsea and City in their opening five games, but Farke has full confidence in his side's ability to go toe-to-toe with the Premier League heavyweights.

"I don't want to analyse the fixtures too much. You never know when is the best moment to play each team," he added.

"We have a tough start against some of the best teams in Europe and it's a big task for my young team, but they are greedy to succeed.

"We want to win points against the best and I think we will learn a lot from our first few games."