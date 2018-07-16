Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Outcast Benzema delights in France win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
618   //    16 Jul 2018, 00:02 IST
KarimBenzema - cropped
Karim Benzema celebrates at the 2014 World Cup

Outcast forward Karim Benzema congratulated France on their thrilling World Cup final triumph on Sunday.

Les Bleus won their second title in Moscow as Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe starred and scored in a 4-2 win over Croatia.

However, France were without Benzema, who has not played for his country since 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

But the Real Madrid star was still among those to revel in France's victory.

He took to Instagram shortly after full-time to post a message: "Congratulations, guys! Well done. World champs."

 

Felicitation les gars!!! Well done. World champs

A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on

Why is Karim Benzema still at Real Madrid?
