Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
661   //    02 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Mesut Ozil playing for Arsenal against Manchester City

Unai Emery has restored Mesut Ozil to Arsenal's starting XI for Sunday's clash with Cardiff City.

Ozil was taken off in the second half of his side's 3-2 loss at Chelsea on August 18 before missing the 3-1 win over West Ham last time out due to illness.

However, the playmaker is selected for the away fixture in the Welsh capital, with the Gunners also including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in an attacking line-up.

Asked about Ozil's role with the Gunners, Emery told the media on Friday: "Mesut in his career, he played as a 10 and on the right - when he was playing at Real Madrid, I remember a lot of matches on the right.

"His quality is for playing between the lines. But I spoke with him for his best position on the pitch and I know he can play right and as a 10. And he wants that I can use him for two positions."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has to settle for a seat on the bench for the visitors, while Alex Iwobi drops out of the matchday squad entirely.

As for Cardiff, Danny Ward makes his first Premier League start for the club and Bobby Reid is also drafted in as Neil Warnock's side look to register their first top-flight goal this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership possible for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang urges Emery to capitalise on his 'spark' with...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Tactics and playing style with Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
The five things Unai Emery needs to do improve Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Alexandre Lacazette reveals the things he needs to do to...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Arsenal could line up against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us