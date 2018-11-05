×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court

Associated Press
NEWS
News
101   //    05 Nov 2018, 22:16 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has challenged UEFA in court after a club finance panel reopened its investigation into the French champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the case is confidential and gave no further details.

PSG has long been a target of UEFA's "Financial Fair Play" rules, which monitor overspending on player transfers and wages.

The club forfeited 20 million euros ($22.8 million) of Champions League prize money in a 2014 settlement.

UEFA said in September that the Club Financial Control Body referred PSG's case back to the investigative branch, which had closed a case.

It is unclear if PSG can appeal a procedural step rather than a ruling.

Turkish club Galatasaray was also placed under deeper investigation by the UEFA panel last month.

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 4 Predictions
RELATED STORY
DIS case against Neymar referred to higher court in Spain
RELATED STORY
5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona and their Italian...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 players with unusual free-kick stances in Football 
RELATED STORY
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us