Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has challenged UEFA in court after a club finance panel reopened its investigation into the French champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the case is confidential and gave no further details.

PSG has long been a target of UEFA's "Financial Fair Play" rules, which monitor overspending on player transfers and wages.

The club forfeited 20 million euros ($22.8 million) of Champions League prize money in a 2014 settlement.

UEFA said in September that the Club Financial Control Body referred PSG's case back to the investigative branch, which had closed a case.

It is unclear if PSG can appeal a procedural step rather than a ruling.

Turkish club Galatasaray was also placed under deeper investigation by the UEFA panel last month.