×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pochettino spares Foyth of further blame

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Nov 2018, 04:51 IST
Juan Foyth - cropped
Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.

Mauricio Pochettino absolved Juan Foyth of blame for conceding two penalties on his Premier League debut but urged Tottenham to be more "responsible" defensively.

Spurs survived a stern late examination to return to the top four with a nervy 3-2 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The visitors seemed on course for a straightforward victory when Harry Kane struck to establish a three-goal buffer on the hour, but Foyth's fouls allowed Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

Kieran Tripper was guilty of cheaply conceding possession for the second, prompting Pochettino to remind his team of their duty to learn from errors.

"With the 3-0 lead I think everyone thought the game was over, but when you make a mistake you need to play more seriously and not concede so cheaply," the Spurs boss told Sky Sports.

"You put the game at risk. Those are things we need to be careful about, we need to have more discipline and be more responsible. You need to be respectful with the football.

"[Foyth's] performance was very good. Sometimes when you are in defence you can be involved in actions like this.

"On debut, he will always remember that situation. But the most important thing is we got the three points."

Pochettino was forced to alter his plans at Molineux with an early ankle injury ruining Mousa Dembele's 250th club appearance.

The loss of the midfielder, who will undergo assessment on Sunday, aided Wolves in briefly establishing a foothold prior to Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura's quickfire first-half goals.

Though left with a third straight defeat, Nuno Espirito Santo took heart from the stirring recovery.

"It was a bad result for us but a fantastic reaction," he said.

"The boys gave everything they had, took risks in the backline, achieved two goals and we had more chances. It was a good effort.

"It was definitely a great game, a lot of enthusiasm, intensity. The action was good."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino proud despite 'cheap' Manchester City winner
RELATED STORY
Jovial Pochettino 'can't change' Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
New signings 'difficult' for Pochettino and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino the key for Alli's new Tottenham contract
RELATED STORY
Opinion: There is something wrong with Kieran Trippier -...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino cautious over Eriksen return
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: I don't believe it's the end of something at...
RELATED STORY
He's a beast – Pochettino praises Sanchez
RELATED STORY
Pochettino worried about his pooch ahead of late Saturday...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Spurs stronger for Real Madrid's glances
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us