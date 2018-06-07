Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PSG's 2018-19 Ligue 1 fixtures in full

Paris Saint-Germain start their Ligue 1 title defence at home to Caen and finish with a trip to Reims in 2018-19.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 22:30 IST
106
neymar - cropped
PSG trio Edinson Cavani (L), Angel Di Maria (C) and Neymar (R)

The provisional fixture list for the 2018-19 season has thrown up some intriguing runs of matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

The champions have a relatively sedate start to their title defence, hosting Caen on the opening day before taking on Guingamp, Angers, Nimes and Saint-Etienne in their first five games.

A tricky month follows in October, though, with games against Lyon and Marseille, while the second Classique and clashes with Monaco and Nice could cause some problems in early 2019.

Here are PSG's Ligue 1 fixtures in full for next season. The dates remain provisional until televised matches have been agreed.

 

August 11: Caen (H)
August 18: Guingamp (A)
August 25: Angers (H)
September 1: Nimes (A)
Spetember 15: Saint-Etienne (H)
September 22: Rennes (A)
September 26: Reims (H)
September 29: Nice (A)
October 6: Lyon (H)
October 20: Amiens (H)
October 27: Marseille (A)
November 3: Lille (H)
November 10: Monaco (A)
November 24: Toulouse (H)
December 1: Bordeaux (A)
December 5: Strasbourg (A)
December 8: Montpellier (H)
December 15: Dijon (A)
December 22: Nantes (H)

January 12: Amiens (A)
January 19: Guingamp (H)
January 26: Rennes (H)
February 2: Lyon (A)
February 9: Bordeaux (H)
February 16: Saint-Etienne (A)
February 23: Nimes (H)
March 2: Caen (A)
March 9: Nantes (A)
March 16: Marseille (H)
March 31: Toulouse (A)
April 6: Strasbourg (H)
April 13: Lille (A)
April 20: Monaco (H)
April 28: Montpellier (A)
May 4: Nice (H)
May 11: Angers (A)
May 18: Dijon (H)
May 25: Reims (A)

