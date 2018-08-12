Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Raitala's long-range blast gives Impact 1-1 draw at RSL

Associated Press
News
40   //    12 Aug 2018, 09:37 IST
AP Image

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jukka Raitala tied it in the 55th minute with a long-distance blast and the Montreal Impact held on for a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Joao Plata opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 26th minute, slotting it in the lower left corner with goalkeeper Evan Bush going the wrong way. Plata drew the penalty when Ken Krolicki brought him down in the box.

Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando made a diving save on Alejandro Silva's shot in the 89th minute to preserve the tie.

Bush had a pair of diving saves for Montreal in the second half.

Real Salt Lake (10-9-5) is unbeaten in its last four matches and has scored in 18 consecutive home matches, going 14-1-3 during that span. Montreal (9-13-3) snapped a three-game winless streak.

Saucedo scores first goal of season, RSL tops Sounders 1-0
11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About
11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed
Martinez scores 23rd, 24th goals, Atlanta tops Impact 2-1
Opinion: The reason why Arturo Vidal is an excellent...
DC United rallies to tie Impact, 1-1
Taider scores 2 as surging Impact beat Rapids 2-1
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal held to a...
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
Eric Cantona: Legacy of a King
