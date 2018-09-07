Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid revenue reaches 750 million euros, up 11 percent

Associated Press
NEWS
News
662   //    07 Sep 2018, 04:08 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says its operating revenue for 2017-2018 reached 750.9 million ($871 million), 11 percent more than the previous year.

The figure, which doesn't include gains from the transfers of players, represents an increase of more than 76 million euros ($88 million), the largest rise for the club in a financial year since 2000.

Madrid, which sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for more than 100 million euros ($116 million) in July, won its third straight Champions League title last season. The Spanish powerhouse also won FIFA's Club World Cup and the European and Spanish Super Cups. Its basketball team won the Euroleague and the ACB League.

Madrid said Thursday the results helped produce "increased revenues, but also greater expenses, particularly in terms of bonuses to sports personnel."

The club said it has no debt, with the net figure negative for the third consecutive year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Reports: Real Madrid superstar can leave for €750 million
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid were right to keep hold of Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid readying a €100 million bid to sign...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid joined by fresh faces in Champions League draw
RELATED STORY
How Thibaut Courtois made his way to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Transfer News: Real Madrid sign new centre-back on...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Real Madrid agrees €180m fee for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us