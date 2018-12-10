×
River Plate's Copa Libertadores star Gonzalo Martinez confirms January departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Dec 2018, 05:25 IST
Martinez-cropped
River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez

River Plate star Gonzalo Martinez has confirmed he will leave the club in January after helping them to Copa Libertadores success by scoring in Sunday's final second-leg win over Boca Juniors.

The match, which was suspended twice in November, was finally played in Madrid on Sunday, and River ran out 3-1 winners, clinching a 5-3 aggregate success.

Boca went ahead in the first half thanks to a brilliant Dario Benedetto goal, but Lucas Pratto levelled for an improved River in the second period, ultimately forcing extra time.

After Wilmar Barrios was sent off for a second booking early in the additional period, Juan Quintero's stunning strike put River ahead and Martinez wrapped things up right at the end.

It proved to be a fitting end to the game for the winger, as he looks set to depart, having reportedly impressed MLS outfit Atlanta United with his standout performances for River this term.

"I want to inform the fans that in January I will not continue [with the club]," an emotional Martinez is quoted as saying by TyC Sports. "It is a very difficult decision for me, but the road continues.

"I think that I gave the fans what they deserve and it is everything that they believed in me. I am going to play the Club World Cup.

"Spending these moments with this club is the most beautiful thing in the world. There are a lot of things that I achieved with this club that I will miss a lot."

River Plate wins Copa Libertadores final in Madrid
