Ronaldo leaving Madrid would make Barca star Rakitic happy

Ivan Rakitic would be "happy" if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid before the 2018-19 LaLiga season.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 21:34 IST
2.05K
RakiticRonaldo - cropped
Ivan Rakitic (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R)

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid would make Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic happy.

Ronaldo cast doubt on his future in Madrid with his comments after they won a third successive Champions League title by beating Liverpool 3-1 last month.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since admitted he timed his remarks poorly, but it remains to be seen whether he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for 2018-19.

Should Ronaldo decide to move on, Rakitic suggested it would be good for LaLiga and Copa del Rey champions Barca.

"I find it hard to believe that he'd go," the Croatia international told Marca.

"But, things change quickly in football. And if he does go, I'm not going to lie, I'd be happy."

 

What a dream!!! 5 champions leagues

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Zinedine Zidane will not be returning to Madrid next season, having resigned just five days after their Champions League triumph.

Rakitic was not shocked by Zidane's decision and commended him on an impressive job at Los Blancos.

"At first, it didn't surprise me," he said. "But he's chosen his time [to step down] and you've got to take your hat off to him.

"The level he's taken Madrid to is very impressive, something that few would have managed."

