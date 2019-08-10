Rumour Has It: Real Madrid ready to offer Neymar €40m per season

Neymar celebrates a PSG goal

Real Madrid are ready to present an incredible offer to Neymar to beat Barcelona to the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar, 27, looks almost certain to leave the Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes, and the LaLiga rivals appear his most likely destinations.

With the window shut for Premier League clubs, the Brazil forward is set to dominate the headlines for weeks to come.

TOP STORY – REAL MADRID TO OFFER NEYMAR €40M PER SEASON

Real Madrid are willing to offer Neymar a net salary of €40million per season and a five-year contract, according to Sport.

Neymar has been expected to return to Camp Nou, two years after his world-record €222m switch to PSG from Barcelona.

Marca report Neymar sees a move to Real Madrid his most likely avenue for a departure from the Ligue 1 champions.

ROUND-UP

- Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala's futures at Inter and Juventus respectively remain uncertain. Inter have no intention of selling their forward to Juve unless their rivals put in an offer of at least €75m or Dybala, according to Corriere dello Sport, which says the Serie A champions would prefer to send their Argentine abroad.

- PSG could be an option for Dybala, who was linked to Manchester United and Tottenham before the Premier League window closed. PSG have offered Dybala €11.8m per season, according to the Daily Mail, while they are likely to have to pay Juve at least €84m.

- Roma are looking to sign a defender and are interested in Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The centre-back's agent met with Roma, who are negotiating a loan for Lovren and are confident an agreement can be found.

- Like Dybala, Mario Mandzukic's Juventus future is uncertain. Sky Sport Italia say the Serie A club are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich for the Croatian striker to join the Bundesliga giants on loan with an option or obligation to buy for €15m.

- Mario Balotelli is reportedly close to joining Flamengo, but perhaps he has another option. Napoli are looking for an attacker and the forward's agent Mino Raiola offered Balotelli to the Serie A club, according to Corriere dello Sport, although the 28-year-old Italian is said not to be warm to the idea.

- It remains to be seen if Alexis Sanchez will spend the 2019-20 season with Manchester United. According to The Telegraph, Roma have been given the opportunity to take Sanchez on a season-long loan.