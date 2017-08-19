Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion

Leicester City won their first home game of the season against Brighton, with Craig Shakespeare determined to deliver further victories.

by Omnisport News 19 Aug 2017, 22:53 IST

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare

Craig Shakespeare was particularly pleased with Leicester City's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as he has identified their home form as crucial to a successful Premier League season.

After late disappointment in a 4-3 defeat at Arsenal on the opening day, Leicester never looked like giving up the 52-second lead secured by Shinji Okazaki, Harry Maguire's second-half header ensuring there would be no Albion comeback.

Brighton offered very little in attack, but Shakespeare was impressed by the visitors' defensive work and delighted to have found a way through.

"A start like that is pleasing, but you have to maintain that tempo," he said. "It was hard to break them down, but it was a good performance.

"We have got to be strong at home so it was important to start with a win here. We never felt truly comfortable, but we managed the game well."

Visiting manager Chris Hughton acknowledged that the defeat represented a learning curve for his side, whose shortcomings were evident.

"We didn't help ourselves and the timing of both goals was very detrimental to our style of play," he said. "We've got to keep possession, we need to get into shape.

"But we had ample opportunity over the 90 mins to do better. They aren't a side that really opened us up, but where they needed to be sharper, and keep possession, they did. That's what we need to learn.

"We can't be the type of team that lose goals from set plays. It's a learning curve for us, and we'll need to be better in the next game."