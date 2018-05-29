Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sterling explains 'deeper meaning' behind gun tattoo

Raheem Sterling was criticised by some for a tattoo of an assault rifle, but the Manchester City star insists he would "never touch a gun".

News 29 May 2018, 12:50 IST
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling says his controversial tattoo of a gun is partly a tribute to his father, who was killed when he was only two years old.

The Manchester City winger was criticised by some social media users and anti-gun campaigners after he was seen with an assault rifle inked on his leg during England training on Monday.

The 23-year-old moved to calm the backlash on his official Instagram page, though, explaining there is a "deeper meaning" behind the tattoo.

He also underlined his vow to "never touch a gun" following the loss of his father, who was shot dead.

"When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death," he wrote.

"I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime.

"I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning." He added the tattoo was "still unfinished".

Sterling's father was reportedly killed outside the family home in Kingston, Jamaica.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
