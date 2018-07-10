Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Trezeguet excited by Ronaldo's potential Juve switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
669   //    10 Jul 2018, 15:53 IST
cristianoronaldo - cropped
Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo

The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo strutting his stuff for Juventus next season would be a dream come true for Bianconeri legend David Trezeguet.

Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation since Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup, with a move to Turin emerging as a potential option.

A reported fee of €100million could see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner swap LaLiga for Serie A, and Trezeguet would be delighted to see him at Juve.

"I'm not following the negotiation too closely, but for Juventus, just the fact that Ronaldo is thinking of coming is significant," Trezeguet told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We wait, but dreams can happen sometimes, and this is certainly one of the those.

"Should [Gonzalo] Higuain be sold to make way? It's the choice of the club and the coach, but I think great players can always play together.

"We're talking about two great players who have already played together at Real Madrid. I'm for cohabitation.

"It's too soon to say [whether Ronaldo would make Juve Champions League favourites], but they're in the group of teams that can win it. They have the weapons and the mentality to do it."

While Trezeguet is excited, another former Juventus star is surprised to see Ronaldo linked with an Italian switch.

"It will be a surprise move to be fair," Edwin van der Sar told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Adidas. "If he makes a move it's a different challenge. 

"You've been to Numancia, you've been to Barcelona, you've been to Eibar, you've been to Valencia, so maybe different surroundings, different stadiums, different lifestyle could give him an extra push for the later stages of his career."

Real Madrid CF Football
Higuain would welcome Ronaldo to Juventus, claims agent
RELATED STORY
Buffon: I wouldn't be surprised to see Ronaldo at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Juve shouldn't be surprised by 'laughable' penalty –...
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played for Celta Vigo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus... the right move or not?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will retain the La Liga title
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us